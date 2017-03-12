When Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the shoes of Amitabh Bachchan and romanced Rekha, watch video

Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha performed at 50th Filmfare. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha performed at 50th Filmfare.

Veteran actor Rekha had turned heads when she performed at Star Screen Awards last year. The actor was bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement award and before she was presented with the honours, Sonam Kapoor paid a tribute to her on some of the evergreen songs featuring Rekha. The two stars enthralled the audience by dancing together. It was one of the most memorable act ever seen. But do you know that one such moment happened at 50th Filmfare too? Well, Rekha did not give an impromptu performance but had danced on a full-fledged number from her film, Mr. Natwarlal. She danced on “Pardesia” song from the film, which is also famous for her pairing with Amitabh Bachchan.

While she reprised her part, it was Shah Rukh Khan who stepped into the shoes of Big B and danced along the stunning actor. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she still got those moves and grooves right. Rekha has been away from films for a long time now but she often makes appearances at award shows. She has often expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan.

Rekha and Amitabh have always made news, every now and then. Over the span of her career, she has been constantly linked with Big B, with whom she has done a couple of blockbuster films.

In an old interview with Filmfare in November 1984, Rekha confessed about her relationship with Big B. She was been quoted as saying, “Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, his children. I think it is beautiful. I don’t care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him. He loves me – that’s it. I don’t care what anybody thinks. If he’d reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he’s said in public?” She has been unapologetically honest about her life and is loved by her contemporaries and younger generation for the same quality.

