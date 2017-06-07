When Shah Rukh Khan gave Farah Khan and Twinkle Khanna a tough time during Badshah song shooting. Watch throwback video

Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the song, “Hum Toh Deewane Hue Yaar.” Shah Rukh Khan and Twinkle Khanna in the song, “Hum Toh Deewane Hue Yaar.”

Remember how Shah Rukh Khan became the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ after his 1999 film Badshah opposite Twinkle Khanna? Though the comedy was a moderate hit at that time, but today it surely finds a place in the list of some of the top Hindi films to watch on a lazy weekend afternoon. Both Twinkle and Shah Rukh managed to entertain us with their naughty antics followed by their blossoming onscreen romance. Despite being a comic-thriller, the King of Romance Shah Rukh managed to spill his charm in this one too, winning the title of ‘Badshah’ forever.

One of the film’s most popular songs, “Hum toh deewane hue yaar” saw SRK and Twinkle celebrating their love as they sang and danced in a picturesque backdrop. But the comfort with which Shah Rukh shook a leg was not a piece of cake for director duo Abbas-Mustan to bring onscreen. And more than the directors, it was Farah Khan who had a tough time choreographing her friend SRK.

In a throwback video that has been shared by a fan page of Shah Rukh, we see Farah trying her best to ensure that the superstar gets his dance steps right. But the actor was at his quirky best as he refused to listen to his choreographer and deliberately did the wrong steps. He even joked as he said, “Poora gaana aise hi karunga (I will do the entire song like this)” But Twinkle looked quite sincere with her work as she even instructed Shah Rukh to take it seriously.

Here is the video of the original song:

In the later half of the video, Shah Rukh stood behind Twinkle as she got her hair and her makeup done. Badshah is the only movie where Twinkle Khanna shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd