When Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shot together, entire crew became audience: Tubelight director Kabir Khan

It was one day of all play and no work on the sets of filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Tubelight, when superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shot for their only scene together in the movie. This happened 20 years after the duo last shared screen in a film and the excitement was natural, so much so, that the Tubelight crew turned audience for the shoot of two Khans, Kabir has revealed.

Shah Rukh has a cameo in the film, which sees Salman in the role of a simpleton, whose brother is a soldier fighting in the 1962 Sino-India war. In a group interaction two days before the film’s release, Kabir spoke about Shah Rukh and Salman’s camaraderie.

“It was beautiful. These days they are close friends (laughs) so, there was a lot of warmth and affection. I have known Shah Rukh for years. He was the only one I knew when I came to Mumbai. We were in the same college (in Delhi), he was my senior in the film school, I studied from his notes. Gauri and I danced in stage productions. Obviously when we went to him, I told Salman that we should have Shah Rukh for the role. Shah Rukh was ready in an instant. That day the entire crew became an audience. Everybody left their work and were watching the shoot. Just the energy of the two of them… Both of them are powerhouses and to see them after 20 years, it’s going to be a treat. You may or may not like the movie but that scene everybody will enjoy because first, it is a very important scene, it is a very sweet scene and secondly, shooting it was a treat,” Kabir said.

While the director collaborated with Salman previously on two films, this was the first time he worked with Shah Rukh. Post Tubelight, he directed Shah Rukh in a short film for Dubai tourism. When asked what was the difference between directing the two actors, Kabir said that he saw more similarities than differences. The filmmaker found that the duo share spontaneity in their approach towards a scene.

“I actually found many similarities in their approach. Of course it was a very small shoot which I did with Shah Rukh, yes I did work with him for a short film. In that shot, it is very difficult to say what difference or similarity is. But in that one shoot, both of them do approach the scene pretty instinctively. They don’t over-prepare. I read the scene out to Shah Rukh and he didn’t ask too many questions. When we were on set, I said let’s do this and that and he pretty much followed what I was saying and then brought what only he could bring in. That’s the same with Salman, he doesn’t like over-preparing. I also don’t like that. I get bored during readings and I am like, ‘When will this end?’ The thing is there is a certain energy that comes only on set when the camera is ready when the lights are set, when the background cast is there, when you wear the costume. There is a certain energy which bounces off from everything,” Kabir said.

