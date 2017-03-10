When Salman Khan hit Subhash Ghai and was forced to apologise the next day

With time, Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai became highly supportive towards each other. With time, Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai became highly supportive towards each other.

Salman Khan is known for his godfather avatar in Bollywood yet he remains Bollywood’s original wild child. Some years ago, more than Being Human, Salman was known for always being in controversy. While he is alleged to have hit many of his girlfriends including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman has asserted in an old interview that the only time he raised his hand was on director Subhash Ghai. He said he apologised to the filmmaker later.

Salman Khan and filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s relationship is no less than a Bollywood masala film. The two had a bad fallout but then came together to work in 2008 film Yuvvraaj. The film also starred Salman’s former girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

In an interview to a leading daily back in the year 2002, Salman was asked to comment on allegations of him hitting his then girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In reply to this, he then said, “No. I have never beaten her. Anyone can beat me up. Any fighter here on the sets can thrash me. That is why people are not scared of me. I do get emotional. Then I hurt myself. I have banged my head against the wall; I have hurt myself all over. I cannot hurt anyone else. I have only hit Subhash Ghai. Yet, I apologized to him the next day.”

He explained by he got angry on the director and thus said, “There are times when you do get out of control. That person hit me with a spoon, almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by the neck. I could not control myself. And see what happened. Next day, I had to go and apologize.”

Subhash Ghai too recounted how depressing and embarrassing this fight was for him and how the two came back together. He shared, “It was very embarrassing for me that night and I came back home completely depressed. Next morning I got a call from Salim sahib who paid his respect to me by apologizing and sent Salman to my home within one hour. Salman came and stood in front of me like a guilty child. I smiled and asked him, ‘What happened to you last night ?’ and he said, ‘I have come here because my father told me to do so.’ I said, ‘So you are not sorry?’ and he replied, ‘Of course I am.’ That’s how we broke the ice,” said Salman’s Yuvvraaj director.

After this Salman and Subhash Ghai are said to be highly supportive towards each other.

All’s Well That Ends Well is what we can say for this relationship.

