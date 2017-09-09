When Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor did Sarkailo Khatiya together. Watch video

Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport and danced on Raja Babu’s hit song Sarkailo Khatiya. Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport and danced on Raja Babu’s hit song Sarkailo Khatiya.

The live wire of Bollywood Ranveer Singh who always wanted to be a ‘Hindi film ka hero’ and not just an actor paid a tribute to his favourite actor Govinda and the pretty lady, Karisma Kapoor. On Friday evening, Ranveer’s Instagram followers were taken by surprise as they watched him grooving on Govinda’s popular chartbuster, “Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage” from the film Raja Babu.

The Padmavati actor captioned the video, “YOLO SO LOLO #timepass @therealkarismakapoor @govinda_herono1.” As his fans showered him with love and appreciation in their comments, it was Karisma who was impressed with Ranveer’s unexpected act. Resharing the actor’s video, Karisma wrote to him, “This is just fab !!! #loveit❤👌🏻🤘🏻@ranveersingh you are too cute ! 😍😘#sarkilokhatya#the90’s#fullenergy🔋#ranveersinghrocks#lovefromlolo” The dance steps in the video are the ones which Karisma performed in the original number.

If this was not enough to end the day with a dose of madness, Ranveer and Karisma bumped into each other at the Mumbai airport. And what they did next was hilarious. The two actors recreated the magic of the song at the airport lounge. Ranveer posted another video a few hours later but this time it was with the Madhubala of Raja Babu, Karisma. The caption of the video read, “Serendipity !!!! Courtesy Raja Babu !!!!! …. posted a random video from set today , and who I do meet at the airport two hours later!!!! Wow !!!! 😍 ❤️ #divineconnection #loloforlife.” If this is what actors’ airport encounters lead to, we wish they bump into each other more often.

Ranveer has Bollywood running through his blood and the actor has once himself admitted he has “above-normal testosterone levels but I use it to the benefit of my performance,” he said. On the work front, the actor is busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmavati which is scheduled to release later this year.

