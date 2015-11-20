When Ranbir Kapoor imitated Shah Rukh Khan to impress girls

Ranbir Kapoorsays he used to imitate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue. Ranbir Kapoorsays he used to imitate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the forthcoming romantic-drama film “Tamasha”, says he used to imitate Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from his 1998 film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” to impress girls during his school days.

Ranbir and Deepika will be seen on the popular comedy show “Comedy Nights with Kapil” to promote the Imtiaz Ali directorial, read a statement.

Ranbir talked about his school days when the show’s host Kapil Sharma asked him whether he has ever used SRK’s dialogues to impress girls during college days.

To that, Ranbir replied: “Yes, but not in college, in school. When I was in the eighth standard, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ had released and the way Shah Rukh sir used to wear ‘cool’ chain and ‘Polo’ T-shirt in the movie… even I used to dress up like him and imitate his dialogue ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai…tum nahi samjhogi’ and surprisingly it used to work on girls.”

The episode of “Comedy Nights With Kapil” featuring Ranbir and Deepika will be aired on Sunday on Colors.

Meanwhile, “Tamasha” will hit screens on November 27.

