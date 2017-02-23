When Raj Kapoor gave gold coins to Zeenat Aman!

Zeenat Aman speaks about how she got the role in the 1978 hit film Satyam Shivam Sunadaram. Zeenat Aman speaks about how she got the role in the 1978 hit film Satyam Shivam Sunadaram.

Yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman has revealed that legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor gave her gold coins when she was signed for “Satyam Shivam Sunadaram”.

During an upcoming episode of TV show My Life My Story, Zeenat speaks about how she got the role in the 1978 hit film by a look test, which even surprised Kapoor.

“One fine day I got into the character of Rupa from ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. He (Raj Kapoor) was surprised to see me in the look of Rupa (referring to the test look she took). He appreciated my passion towards the character, gave me gold coins and singed me for the film,” the actress said.

When Zeenat and Kapoor were shooting for Vakil Babu, the filmmaker was writing the script of “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” during their shoot breaks, and he would often talk about the movie to her, specially Rupa’s character.

“Raj ji used to talk very passionately and intensely about Rupa’s character. He would often tell me about how Rupa would do certain things and those conversations made me extremely curious. Gradually I felt like I wanted to be Rupa,” the 65-year-old actress said.

One day, after finishing her shoot, Zeenat decided to get into the role of Rupa. She wore a ‘ghaghra-choli’ and put a tissue paper on her side face, to show the burns. She did whatever she could, to present her interpretation of Rupa.

When she went to meet Kapoor, she was stopped at the door and asked who she was, and the model-actress said ‘Raj ji se kehna Rupa aayi hai’ (tell Raj that Rupa has come).

In the TV show, to be aired on Zee Classic on Saturday, the “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” actress also talks about her journey as an actress, her career and co-stars.

“My Life My Story” is a weekly chat show that takes the viewers up, close and personal with the legends of Hindi cinema.