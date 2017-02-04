When Mahira Khan thought Shah Rukh Khan would strike his patent pose for her in Raees

Was Mahira Khan upset that her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan did not give his iconic pose in her first film with the fan? Was Mahira Khan upset that her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan did not give his iconic pose in her first film with the fan?

Like any SRK fan-girl, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan too thought that the superstar would strike his stellar pose for her when she met him over a photo shoot of their recently released movie Raees.

“After I signed Raees… We were doing a photo shoot. I was told Shah Rukh is here. So, I quickly ran out and it was hi-hello. He told me you will be okay.

“After sometime I thought that wind would start blowing and there would be leaves falling all around but nothing of that sort happened. Rather, I’m the only heroine he did not spread his arms for,” Mahira said during a media interaction via video conference.

Shah Rukh, who was also present at the interaction, was quick to respond to Mahira as he quipped, “Your size is small… I did pick you up in a song.”

Mahira said she was extremely excited to work with Shah Rukh as the actress has grown up watching his movies.

“I grew up watching his films. When I arrived in Mumbai, I thought at least my duppata would fly, Shah Rukh would come running towards me. But nothing happened.”

To which Shah Rukh joked, “Now you are telling everyone in a way what is my age. And We did have the ‘duppata sequence’ in Gujarat… The budget wasn’t more for this film, so we did not go to Switzerland.”

Although the actress had a lot of fun dancing to Bollywood songs in the movie, she said it took her a lot of hard work to get the steps and expressions right.

“I had to buck it up, rehearse it and choreographers helped me a lot,” she said.