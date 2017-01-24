When Kapil Sharma made Jackie Chan ride a wooden horse, see pics

Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood promote Kung Fu Yoga on The Kapil Sharma Show. Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood promote Kung Fu Yoga on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Not just the fans but even the film industry is going crazy about Jackie Chan’s visit to Mumbai. The actor has landed in India to promote his upcoming film, Kung Fu Yoga and is making sure to use his star power in a most explicit way in order to keep the news about his film rolling. The actor will appear on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, where he would be seen talking about the culture of China and the difference between Bollywood and Chinese film industry.

Ever since he has landed, people are literally juggling between the updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil and Jackie Chan. The film also stars Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who will attend Kapil’s show with Jackie. What has left us intrigued is why is Jackie riding a wooden horse. However, considering it is The Kapil Sharma Show, anything is possible as long as it leads to guffaws. Just wondering, won’t Jackie face a language barrier?

More from the world of Entertainment:

The film also stars Amyra Dastur and Disha Patani, who will shake a leg with Jackie, taking fun to another level. Earlier, we saw Disha singing a Malaysian song during the promotions of the film.

Apart from Jackie Chan and other star casts, the Kapil Sharma show will also see turn up of sizzling beauty, Raveena Tandon, who romanced Jackie onstage.

Look at some more pictures from The Kapil Sharma Show:

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

Picture credit: Varinder Chawla Picture credit: Varinder Chawla

The actor’s film, Kung Fu Yoga, is one of the three Sino-Indian co-productions being made as part of an agreement between the two countries.

Jackie Chan’s Kung Fu Yoga will release worldwide on January 27.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd