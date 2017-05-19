When Kalki Koechlin had a Marilyn Monroe moment

See Kalki Koechlin’s Marilyn Monroe moment. See Kalki Koechlin’s Marilyn Monroe moment.

Actress Kalki Koechlin had a Marilyn Monroe moment during her visit here for a product launch, and said she had to undergo a “lot of practice” to pull it off properly.

“That was a lot of practice for this Marilyn Monroe moment,” Kalki said soon after the act on stage.

The actress was in the capital to launch a hair removal product for women along with celebrity make-up artist Namrata Soni and celebrity dermatologist Rashmi Shetty.

At an interactive session, all three women were seen advocating and encouraging Indian women to break away from conventions, refresh beliefs, and embrace change with respect to their evolved lifestyles and beauty regimen.

When the emcee asked her how much pressure she feels about looking her best all the time, Kalki quipped: “I always look best, except in the film Shanghai in which director Dibakar Banerjee wanted me to look terrible for my role. I am in an industry where I have to look best and dress up nice. So, finding out the best way to stay in shape and looking your best, is important.”

Kakli Koechlin was last seen in the movie Mantra, opposite Rajat Kapoor.

Kalki was also seen touring the country with the Shakespeare Comedy Theatre Festival, Rajat Kapoor’s hilarious take on four of the best Shakespeare’s works.

