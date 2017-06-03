When Gulshan Grover had an awkward moment with Katrina Kaif in Boom because Amitabh Bachchan was around

Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover worked together in 2003 film Boom. Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover worked together in 2003 film Boom.

Remember Gulshan Grover and Katrina Kaif raising the temperatures onscreen in 2003 thriller drama, Boom? Though the two actors shared a sizzling chemistry then, but not many know how uncomfortable the Bad Boy of Bollywood was to shoot those steamy scenes with an actor who is half his age. It was not only Katrina’s age which troubled Grover, it was also the presence of Amitabh Bachchan on the sets and in the same frame.

Recently when Gulshan Grover appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of his upcoming release Behen Hogi Teri including Shruti Haasan, Rajkummar Rao and Gautam Gulati, the actor was asked about his experience of sharing the screen with Katrina in her debut film Boom. A source from the sets of the show told Pinkvilla, “Gulshan said that he had to do a romantic scene with Katrina Kaif. Bachchan was in the same frame and they had to romance in front of him. Gulshan wanted to get the scene right so he and Katrina practiced it many times before they gave the shot.”

The source added, “He shared that it was tough to do romantic scenes with the actress (who was making her debut in the film). But the scene turned out to be so good that it got 30-40 million views online.”

Also, in the same episode, Shruti Haasan brought a special gift for the host of the show Kapil who is famous for introducing every female actor in his own unique style. Kapil welcomed Shruti with a red rose and proposed to her which made Shruti blush. In return, the actor took out a box which looked fancy. An inquisitive Kapil asked her to show him the gift to only find a Rakhi in it. The funny banters between Shruti and Kapil left the audience and the cast of the film in splits. The episode will air on television tonight.

