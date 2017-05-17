When does Cannes 2017 begin? When will Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor walk the Cannes red carpet?

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are all set to grace the red carpet of the international film festival. Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are all set to grace the red carpet of the international film festival.

Like every year, this year too our Bollywood beauties will be spreading their charm on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular at the glamorous annual event from past 15 years, Sonam Kapoor has been turning heads for six years with her sartorial choices. The Neerja actor made her debut on the prestigious red carpet in 2011. And the one who has made the wait for the international film fest more exciting for Indians this year is Deepika Padukone who is making her debut at Cannes 2017. Though the Mastani of Bollywood has earlier been to Cannes in 2010, but this year is special as this will be the first time that the actor will be representing the Hindi film industry at the event.

The three actors will walk the carpet as the brand ambassadors of the beauty brand Loreal and will be joined by their international counterparts Julianne Moore and Eva Longoria at the 70th Festival De Cannes. Apart from Deepika, Aishwarya and Sonam, there will Shruti Haasan along with AR Rahman for their film Sangamithra.

Here is when you will get to see your favourite Bollywood stars on the red carpet of the 70th edition of Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera.

1. Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2017 on May 17, 18



The Bajirao Mastani actor will be there on the red carpet on May 17 and May 18. Before leaving for the event, Deepika in an interview said, “I am very, very excited. I am looking forward to the entire experience of being there and taking it all in.” The actor’s Instagram account is a testimony of her being excited for the event.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes on May 19, 20



On May 19 and May 20, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will once create headlines as she will step on the red carpet. Recreating the past, Aishwarya will once take Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas to the international film fest. The Kajrare actor first went to the Cannes Film Festival with Devdas back in 2002. She will be presenting the film on May 20 as part of L’Oréal Paris Open Air Cinema.

3. Sonam Kapoor at Cannes on May 21, 22



The fashion icon of Bollywood, Sonam will be seen on the red carpet on May 21 and May 22. Until then, the actor will be sharing her various Cannes looks on her Instagram account. “Since it’s a week to me walking down the red carpet again for Cannes for @lorealparisindia I’m going to post some of my favourite looks leading up to it! One of my favs in @anamikakhanna.in for the opening ceremony of cannes!,” wrote Sonam as she posted a picture from Cannes red carpet.

4. Shruti Haasan



The other name added to the horde of Bollywood celebrities walking the carpet is actor Shruti Haasan. The actor will be taking her trilingual film Sangamithra to the French film fest and is quite excited about being a part of it.

5. AR Rahman



Gracing the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival will be Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman who will walk the red carpet with the lead cast, director, and producers of trilingual magnum opus Sangamithra.

