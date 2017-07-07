When Deepika Padukone’s remuneration left producers shocked. Is she getting paid Rs 12 cr for Padmavati?

Deepika Padukone is busy on her next film Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone is busy on her next film Padmavati co-starring Ranveer Singh.

A lot has been said and written about Deepika Padukone’s upcoming mega venture Padmavati which also stars Ranveer Singh. After making waves in Hollywood with her debut film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Deepika made headlines for being featured on Forbes’s list of highest paid female actors in the world. Now, the latest buzz suggests that Deepika has charged titanic fees for playing Rani Padmini in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Last year, Mumbai Mirror reported that Deepika Padukone was reportedly getting Rs 12 crore for Padmavati. “For Ram-Leela she got Rs 1 crore, for Bajirao-Mastani which came two years later, it was Rs 7 crore, this time it is Rs 12.65 crore, making her the first Bollywood actress to break the Rs 10 crore barrier,” a source was quoted saying in the report.

Now, the latest buzz suggests that Deepika is charging Rs 12 crore per film. The leading daily reported that Deepika was approached for a film with one of the three Khans and the actor quoted the same price. The producer was surprised by Deepika’s whopping demand since the film was a two-heroine venture. However, Deepika has denied lowering her fees.

Meanwhile, Deepika has also been confirmed for xXx sequel. Currently, she busy with Padmavati. A few days ago, Deepika shared a picture from the sets where the actor can be seen stealing director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s breakfast. Deepika shared the photograph on her Instagram and wrote, ” stealing SLB’s nashta while he’s busy directing #Padmapati 😝😝😝 #Padmavati.” Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor who will play Rawal Ratan Singh.

