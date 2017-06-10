When Amitabh Bachchan found the most caring and loving male nurse in son Abhishek Bachchan, see photo

Abhishek Bachchan turned a male nurse for his father Amitabh Bachchan back in 1983. Abhishek Bachchan turned a male nurse for his father Amitabh Bachchan back in 1983.

After Abhishek Bachchan, it is his father Amitabh Bachchan who is reminiscing the past and just like his son, the moment of his life which he is remembering is when he met with an accident on the sets of 1983 film Coolie while filming an action sequence. It was the time when the entire nation was wishing for the megastar’s speedy recovery. His fans, friends, well-wishers and his relatives, all stood in front of the almighty with just one prayer on their lips, “May Amitabh be healthy again.” But the one who was there by his side, nursing him in the best manner possible was his son, Abhishek. On Saturday, Amitabh posted a photo with his six-year-old son sitting right next to him. Though we could not have been able to figure out what exactly Abhishek was trying to do unless the junior Bachchan would have commented on the throwback photo.

As Amitabh shared the flashback photo with the caption, “Me recovering from my Coolie accident at home and a most caring and loving male nurse – ABHISHEK,” Abhishek wrote, “Who apparently thinks that a kung fu chop will make you alright!!!” So, now we know Abhishek, unaware of the gravity of the situation, was trying a kung fu chop on his father who ironically was already in pain after a punch from his co-actor.

A few days back, in his regular practice of sharing throwback Thursday pictures, we saw Abhishek visiting his father in Bombay’s Breach Candy Hospital along with a bunch of adorable looking kids. “#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80’s ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of “Coolie” in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was… why isn’t he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.”

Amitabh and Abhishek make for a perfect father-son duo and stay close to each other. Their many posts for each other are a testimony of them being a well-knit family.

