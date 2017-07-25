When Akshay Kumar’s day out with daughter Nitara went wrong. Watch video

Akshay Kumar spends time with family. Akshay Kumar spends time with family.

Akshay Kumar might be busy with multiple projects but he never misses his family time. In fact, he is famous for setting his schedule in a way that he can make time for family and his other leisure activities. The actor, who was away from B-town for promotions of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, came back to the city and the first thing he did was to spend some time with his little angel Nitara. The actor posted a video in which we can see Nitara swinging and hitting Akshay on the chest. And as any father would do, to make Nitara laugh, Akshay acted as if he was hurt. He shared the adorable video on his Instagram account and wrote, “Daddy’s day out gone wrong.”

Well, this Daddy is surely giving relationship goals to his fans. Before heading out for promotions of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in London, the actor took a long break to be with his family. While wife Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram is flooded with updates from the holiday, Akshay had shared just two photos from his vacation. While the first one was with his handsome son Aarav Kumar, in the second video, we saw him walking with Nitara. The two looked super adorable in the video.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in his kitty. After Swacch Bharat Campaign inspired film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay has R. Balki’s PadMan, Gold, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. Well, we surely are losing count of the films he is a part of.

