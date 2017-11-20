When AbRam thought Amitabh Bachchan was Shah Rukh Khan’s father, see photos

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam at Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday. Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam at Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday might be over, but the buzz around it is still there. The little one celebrated her sixth birthday few days ago, and more than anyone else it was grandfather Amitabh Bachchan who was enamored to see her growing up with so much grace and happiness. But there was one guest who stole his heart away. The megastar shared some pictures on Twitter of Shah Rukh Khan junior aka AbRam and how the kid could not contain his excitement while watching the making of candy floss. He shared some pictures where AbRam is extremely excited as Amitabh and Shah Rukh stand in awe. Big B wrote, “And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !!”

However, Senior Bachchan had no idea that the best thing was yet to come. The moment he shared the picture, Shah Rukh retweeted and revealed something that left us thrilled. SRK wrote that AbRam thought Amitabh Bachhan is his father. How adorable!

Shah Rukh tweeted, “Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV.” Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan have shared screen space in Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, and their camaraderie as father and son does seem as real as possible. The two enjoy the same bond off screen too and one can sense the level of respect and love they have for each other. So, no doubt it is totally justified for AbRam to think that Big B is his father’s father!

T 2716 – And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. http://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

Would we not want to see Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space as father-son yet again? Absolutely yes!

T 2716 – And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Meanwhile, Amitabh shared another tweet in which he wrote about Aaradhya. He wrote, “And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are.”

