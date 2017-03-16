When a Virat Kohli fan confessed her love for him to Anushka Sharma? Read more

Anushka Sharma on Indian Idol 9 met Virat Kohli’s fan. Anushka Sharma on Indian Idol 9 met Virat Kohli’s fan.

Along with her professional life, Anushka Sharma’s personal life has always been under the limelight. Her relationship with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is not a hidden fact anymore, especially ever since the Indian captain has showcased his emotions for the actor out loud on social media. However, nothing has seemed to affect Anushka, who remained tight-lipped about her relationship till now. However, we had our eyes on the actor when she met a die-hard fan of Virat Kohli on Indian Idol 9 where Anushka was present to promote her upcoming film, Phillauri.

A source from the set revealed, “After receiving comments from the judges and Anushka Sharma, Malvika Sundar took a minute and told Anushka Sharma that she doesn’t know if she will ever get an opportunity to confess what she has in her mind. She went on to say that she is a big fan of Anushka Sharma but an even bigger fan of cricket and loves Virat Kohli a lot.” The Sultan actor sweetly obliged and promised Malvika that she would definitely pass on the message.

Malvika is one of the top five contestants on Indian Idol season 9, which is judged by Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. Malvika sang ‘Girls Like to Swing’ from Anushka’s film Dil Dhadakne Do.

Check out Anushka Sharma’s Indian Idol 9 picture:

Also read | EXCLUSIVE Anushka Sharma on Phillauri, Shah Rukh Khan and Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar

The 28-year-old actor has been actively promoting her film on social media as well as television shows. The film has been produced by the actor herself, who plays the character of Shashi, a friendly ghost. Apart from her, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Life Of Pi fame Suraj Sharma. After wrapping up Phillauri, Anushka would start dubbing for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd