When a fan asked Haseena Parkar actor Shraddha Kapoor for an autograph on his kidney

Shraddha Kapoor, who has got rid of her girl-next-door look for Apoorva Lakhia's Haseena Parkar, recalls an incident when a crazy fan asked her to sign an autograph on his kidney. Shraddha also opens up about how she would love to direct her father, Shakti Kapoor.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published:July 20, 2017 3:35 pm
shraddha kapoor, haseena parkar the queen of mumbai, shraddha kapoor haseena parkar, shraddha kapoor twitter chat, shraddha kapoor saina nehwal, shraddha kapoor saina nehwal biopic, shraddha kapoor film Shraddha Kapoor plays Haseena Parkar in Haseena Parkar The Queen of Mumbai.
Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely convincing as Haseena Parkar in her upcoming film, which is based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. The actor, who launched the trailer of her film on Wednesday, took to Twitter and spoke to her fans about the film, her habits and how she would love to direct her father Shakti Kapoor if ever she decides to become a director. While talking about her character of Haseena Parkar, Shraddha said she had to put on 7 to 8 kgs of weight as a part of her physical transformation. “I gained 7-8 kilos for the movie. Now I have to lose it.”

The actor added, “It was very challenging. She has gone through so much in her life. Despite the loss of her loved ones, she still had the will to go on.” This is for the first time Shraddha would be acting in a biopic. The film, which has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia, will release on August 18.

Shraddha was all praise for director Apoorva. While talking about her experience of working with the director, Shraddha said, “He is one of the most positive people I have ever met & it was delightful working with him because of that. Energy is everything.”

Check out her tweets:

During the chat, Shraddha was asked to give an autograph on someone’s kidney. The actor was terrified and replied, “Arre baap re no! On a paper please.”

 

She also spoke about her next film based on Saina Nehwal. The actor said she is preparing for her role and is waking up early to practice badminton.

