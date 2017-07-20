When a fan asked Haseena Parkar actor Shraddha Kapoor for an autograph on his kidney

Shraddha Kapoor plays Haseena Parkar in Haseena Parkar The Queen of Mumbai. Shraddha Kapoor plays Haseena Parkar in Haseena Parkar The Queen of Mumbai.

Shraddha Kapoor looks extremely convincing as Haseena Parkar in her upcoming film, which is based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister. The actor, who launched the trailer of her film on Wednesday, took to Twitter and spoke to her fans about the film, her habits and how she would love to direct her father Shakti Kapoor if ever she decides to become a director. While talking about her character of Haseena Parkar, Shraddha said she had to put on 7 to 8 kgs of weight as a part of her physical transformation. “I gained 7-8 kilos for the movie. Now I have to lose it.”

While talking about her character of Haseena Parkar, Shraddha said she had to put on 7 to 8 kgs of weight as a part of her physical transformation. “I gained 7-8 kilos for the movie. Now I have to lose it.”

The actor added, “It was very challenging. She has gone through so much in her life. Despite the loss of her loved ones, she still had the will to go on.” This is for the first time Shraddha would be acting in a biopic. The film, which has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia, will release on August 18.

Shraddha was all praise for director Apoorva. While talking about her experience of working with the director, Shraddha said, “He is one of the most positive people I have ever met & it was delightful working with him because of that. Energy is everything.”

Check out her tweets:

Want your autograph on my left kidney . Such a huge fan :) — Raees badshah (@iamShashizanje) July 20, 2017

@ShraddhaKapoor Tell us About Your Experience Working With Apoorva Lakhia? #AskHaseena — SRK’s RAKESH (@rakesh_889) July 20, 2017

He is one of the most positive people I have ever met & it was delightful working with him because of that. Energy is everything #AskHaseena http://t.co/5r2xmwbTzD — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 20, 2017

agar aap koi movie direct karna chahonge to kise actor longe — Akbar khan (@174Akbar) July 20, 2017

If I would ever direct I think I would want to direct my dad! #AskHaseena http://t.co/jEqK1e93Kv — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) July 20, 2017

During the chat, Shraddha was asked to give an autograph on someone’s kidney. The actor was terrified and replied, “Arre baap re no! On a paper please.”

She also spoke about her next film based on Saina Nehwal. The actor said she is preparing for her role and is waking up early to practice badminton.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd