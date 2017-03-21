What was Ranveer Singh doing on Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again sets? See pics

Dressed in a black suit, Ranveer Singh looked dashing. Dressed in a black suit, Ranveer Singh looked dashing.

Ranveer Singh might be busy with his upcoming film Padmavati, but the actor took some time off his busy schedule and visited the sets of Golmaal Again. The actor spent some quality time with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty. The trio was seen deep in discussion. Dressed in a black suit, Ranveer looked dashing. A source from production team stated, “Ranveer was shooting a commercial in the same studio and when he learnt that Rohit and Ajay (Devgn) were shooting on the premises, he strolled across to meet them. The trio spent half an hour chatting. Parineeti Chopra who’d worked with Ranveer earlier in Kill Dil also joined them. They spoke about Golmaal Again and comedies in general, a genre Ranveer likes.”

Golmaal Again comes afters seven years of its third installment, which couldn’t do well at the box office. In fact, Rohit Shetty’s last film Dilwale also failed at the box office which makes this film even more crucial for the director. Ajay, on the other hand, had a good run with his last film, Shivaay. The actor has wrapped up the shoot of his film, Baadshaho as well.

During the promotions of Shivaay, Ajay agreed that Golmaal Returns was the weakest installment of the Golmaal series. He said, “We all felt that it was a crap as compared to its other parts and I totally agree with Rohit. We got a little carried away in Golmaal 2. There were some dialogues, which were not suited for the kind of the genre we were following. But I think we realised it and then we changed it in Golmaal 3 again. So, second was the weakest.”

Golmaal Again’s first look was released recently. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tabu.

