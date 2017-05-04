What is common between Sushant Singh Rajput and Matt Damon? It’s their space suit designer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s space suit for Chandamama Door Ke is designed by John palmer who did it for Matt Damon in The Martian. Sushant Singh Rajput’s space suit for Chandamama Door Ke is designed by John palmer who did it for Matt Damon in The Martian.

He might be just six films old in the industry but the Raabta actor Sushant Singh Rajput is already popular in the west. First International celebrity and model Kendall Jenner flew down to India for a photo shoot with him and now it is none other than The Martian fame John Palmer who has been roped in to design a space suit for the actor for his next film Chandamama Door Ke. Isn’t it interesting?

The news has been shared by Sushant on his micro-blogging page. The 31-year-old actor wrote, “Special Spacesuit designed by John Palmer of #Martian and #Apollo13 fame for Chandamama. Can’t wait to get in it and start training with him. #nasa is next :) @sanjaypchauhan.” Sushant also shared a pictorial representation of the suit’s design.

Earlier Sushant had revealed that playing an astronaut in Chandamama Door Ke is like living his childhood dream. Prepping up for the role, he wrote, “Really excited to start this. Getting to know my childhood dream Chanda Mama Door Ke. Sanjay P. Chauhan, Viki Rajani.” Not much has been revealed about the space adventure film, and details are kept under wraps by the team. The film is helmed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the Kai Po Che actor is in Amritsar with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo which shares a sizzling chemistry both on screen is once again spotted at ease in each other’s company as they beat the heat with sugarcane juice. Kriti shared a picture of her with Sushant and captioned it, “Ganne ka juice! 😁❤️ #Amritsar #raabta @sushantsinghrajput.”

And those who are going gaga over Sushant’s latest pictures with American fashion model Kendall Jenner on his Instagram profile must know that he didn’t know how to use ‘Insta stories’ and it is Kriti who has made him a pro at it. “Teaching this technologically challenged person how to use insta stories! @sushantsinghrajput you’re welcome!,” wrote Kriti as she posted a video of her teaching Sushant. ​’

Raabta will hit the theatres on June 9.

