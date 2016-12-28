What if you don’t watch Sunil Grover’s Coffee with D? Comedian says ‘mata rani aapko paap degi’!

There are various ways in which a film is promoted and in the case of Coffee with D, Sunil Grover’s open letter to the Prime Minister of India did the trick. There are various ways in which a film is promoted and in the case of Coffee with D, Sunil Grover’s open letter to the Prime Minister of India did the trick.

Sunil Grover-starrer Coffee with D is scheduled to release on January 6, 2017, making it the first film of the coming year. This film also marks the silver screen debut of the famous Dr. Mashoor Gulati a.k.a. Sunil Grover as the lead actor. He will be seen opposite the hilarious Zakir Hussain. Grover says, “The movie is a complete laugh riot, and if you don’t watch it, maata rani aapko paap degi.”

There are various ways in which a film is promoted and in the case of Coffee with D, Sunil Grover’s open letter to the Prime Minister of India did the trick. On being asked what he would ask Dawood Ibrahim if the PM really gets the don for him, Sunil said he will nervously have to think about what to ask the don. He then went ahead and confirmed that the open letter was simply a PR stunt for the film, so he hasn’t given it a serious thought.

In Coffee with D, Sunil Grover plays the character of Arnab Ghosh, a controversial television journalist reportedly fashioned on Arnab Goswami, who finds his career undergoing a slump until he crosses paths with the infamous don. According to him, the only way to get his TRPs jet-setting is to create a controversy. And that’s the plot of the film.

Watch | Sunil Grover Confirms His Open Letter To The PM Was A PR Stunt

Gutthi must be one of the most famous and the funniest character Grover has ever played, but this time he is very serious about the film and says, “My only motto is to bring a smile on people’s face. We have made the movie very fun which is paired with dry humour.” So we are sure to expect the movie to be filled with humour and laughter galore!

