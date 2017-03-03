What I can do in Commando 2, nobody else can: Vidyut Jammwal

I don’t have a problem with an image of being the best action hero. It’s a conscious effort to do best action films: Vidyut Jammwal. (Source: APH IMAGES) I don’t have a problem with an image of being the best action hero. It’s a conscious effort to do best action films: Vidyut Jammwal. (Source: APH IMAGES)

Vidyut Jammwal is all set with his next movie, Commando 2 that is releasing on March 3. In a career spanning more than a decade, the actor has simultaneously worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He is a fitness freak and loves doing action. The actor was in the capital to talk about his latest film. Below are some excerpts from the interview:

On doing action films

I love doing action and I believe am very good at it. Would you mind being number one at anything you do? I don’t have a problem with an image of being the best action hero. It’s a conscious effort to do best action films.

Will he do films in other genres?

Commando has got a lot of romance also. I recently shot for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara which is a romantic drama. I am doing a lot of stuff other than action based movies. But doing ‘action’ movies are the love of my life.

Bollywood actors who inspire Vidyut with their fitness

I have been a big fan of both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. I also love Jackie Chan. But I also watch a lot of YouTube videos featuring extremely fit athletes. I believe very few people can do what these athletes achieve. So when you compete with them, the competition gets even better. So you get inspired by a lot of youngsters on YouTube.

Would he mind being a big star down south at the cost of being less popular in the north?

If you are good at something, you are just good at it. If you aren’t recognised in Russia, that fact doesn’t bother you. I know a lot of Bollywood actors who don’t get recognised abroad. As long as you are doing good work, it’s all fine.

Vidyut’s favourite star down south

I love everything about Ajith. I spent around 30 days with him during a film shoot. I love the way he is with his fans. In a very early phase of my career, he taught me how to be with fans.

On Commando film series

Commando 1 did very well business. Commando 2 is for fans who love action. We had to raise the barometer for this film. Commando 2 is very different from the first film. These films are like James Bond series, all parts are different from each other and one can watch them in any order. The action in Commando 2 is better than anything I have seen. We have tried to surpass everything that we did in the first part.

On working with Esha Gupta

Esha and I have known each other since my modelling days. We have done a lot of shows together. I think Esha is one of my good friends in the industry. I was working with Adah Sharma for the first time. I had a great time shooting with both the girls.

Pressure to deliver a Rs 100-crore or Rs 200-crore movie

I am an actor. It’s a director and producer’s problem. I know some actors who get worried. But I am not one of them. I am hired to do a job and I did it well. Now, if the film doesn’t do well, it’s not in my destiny. But I have done my job well.

Recent Hindi movies that he liked

I loved Jolly LLB 2 and Dangal. Nobody else can do what Aamir Khan did in Dangal or Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 2. Having said that, nobody else can do what I am doing in Commando 2.

On success and failure:

I see failure as a stepping stone in my career. When I came to the industry, I wanted to be the number one action hero of my generation and am one. I feel I have achieved much. I am an outsider and already a success here. I have to say that anything that comes my way from here will be a bonus but I will work very hard for it.

