What Hrithik Roshan has to say about acting opposite Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan

Who will Saif Ali Khan’s pretty daughter Sara Ali Khan finally debut with? Among the many rumours doing the rounds, one suggested that director Karan Malhotra will launch Sara opposite Bollywood’s greek god Hrithik Roshan.

When asked about this, Hrithik said, “There are about 10 other reports which I have heard and all of them are untrue. They may have spoken about it but nothing is happening for now.”

Hrithik also revealed that he is yet to sign Karan Malhotra’s directorial next. “We are still talking,” said the actor.

Hrithik, who is currently busy promoting Kaabil, performed today with a group of visually challenged singers from Udaan band. Holding the hand of his pretty co-star Yami Gautam, Hrithik entertained the audience with his nimble footed dance moves as Yami too matched him step-for-step. The just-launched song has Hrithik and Yami both playing visually impaired characters who are grooving together.

Talking about how his interaction with visually challenged people changed his perception, Hrithik said, “Blind is no longer the blind that we thought it is. There are blind people who are CEOs of companies which are earning in millions. There are blind photographers. There is a blind bodybuilder.

There are blind guitarists. So they are doing everything like any other normal person. Initially the process I had for Kaabil was of making this character sympathetic because he is blind. Even the environment of a screenplay sometimes helps a lot in building sympathy for the character. Then it becomes an author-backed role. It becomes easy for the actor because he knows the audience is on his side. There is that ‘bechara’ feeling. However, after I met my blind friends, I realized there is no helplessness in them. So we came back to the drawing board and rewrote the scenes and the way they interact in real life. It changed my whole process. The film became more risky and challenging because without having an author-backed role, without having the film build sympathy for me, I still have to win hearts of the audience.”

