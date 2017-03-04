What Bollywood stars? Irrfan Khan is a superstar in Gangtok, see pics

Irrfan Khan got an opportunity to meet people and visit places in Gangtok via this untitled film, and the response from the people was overwhelming. Irrfan Khan got an opportunity to meet people and visit places in Gangtok via this untitled film, and the response from the people was overwhelming.

If you thought only three Khans can cause mob frenzy, this picture of Irrfan Khan wearing a slight smile, roaming on the roads of Gangtok will blow your mind. Irrfan may be a success in both Bollywood and Hollywood but most find it hard to picture him as a superstar despite their best efforts. Until something like this happens and lets you know that people are crazy about Irrfan.

Going by the picture, Irrfan is looking at ease and comfortable despite fans going crazy, tussling with each other to click a picture of the actor. The actor has a couple of movies lined up for this year including The Song of The Scorpions with Golshifteh Farahani, Hindi Medium with Saba Qamar, and an untitled film to be directed by Tanuja Chandra. The actor is currently shooting a road movie. After wrapping shooting in Rewari, Bikaner and Hrishikesh, the actor went to Gangtok for the film’s shoot to Gangtok.

The actor got an opportunity to meet people and visit places in Gangtok via this untitled film, and the response from the people was overwhelming. Despite not really being an active filming zone for the Bollywood industry, Gangtok welcomed Irrfan with a stunning crowd, which took the cast by surprise.

Irrfan was tongue-tied when he was welcomed by such a big crowd. He said, ”The welcome in Gangtok was fantastic. In a place where access to movies is very limited and then to see such response was great. Much like the place, the people of Gangtok are wonderful and beautiful.”

