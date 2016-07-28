What a life: Film world mourns Mahasweta Devi’s demise

Prosenjit Chatterjee and Bollywood filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Madhur Bhandarkar on Thursday mourned the death of eminent writer and social activist Mahasweta Devi. Prosenjit Chatterjee and Bollywood filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Madhur Bhandarkar on Thursday mourned the death of eminent writer and social activist Mahasweta Devi.

Bengali film star Prosenjit Chatterjee and Bollywood filmmakers like Mahesh Bhatt and Madhur Bhandarkar on Thursday mourned the death of eminent writer and social activist Mahasweta Devi. For them, she led a life that will be remembered forever.

Mahasweta Devi passed away at a city nursing home on Thursday following prolonged illness, an attending doctor said. She was 90.

The Ramon Magsaysay winner is survived by her daughter-in-law and grandchild. Mahasweta Devi’s son pre-deceased her two years ago.

“It’s a black day for us. The greatest writer Mahashweta Debi expired today around 3.15pm. We have grown up reading her books. Rest in peace,” Prosenjit posted on Twitter.

Bhatt, who is known for making some socially relevant movies, tweeted: “The woman who walked with the broken and refused to sit with the ‘great’ writer Mahasweta Devi passes away in Kolkata. What a life!”

Over the years, several of the writer’s novels were turned into films. Award winning films “Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa” and “Rudaali” were based on her works.

Mourning her death, writer Shobhaa De said: “Mahasweta Devi. You were and will remain India’s greatest inspiration to women of words. And beyond. RIP.”

Bhandarkar tweeted: “Sad to hear about Padma Vibhushan Mahasweta Devi. Her immense contribution to the world of literature will always be remembered… RIP.”

Actor Rahul Bose said her death is a “tremendous loss”.

“Meeting her, you were struck by her principles and courage. And what writing. #MahaswetaDevi #RIP,” he added.

It’s a black day for us.the greatest writer Mahashweta Debi expired today around 3.15pm.we have grown up reading her books.r est in peace — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) July 28, 2016

Tremendous loss. Meeting her you were struck by her principles and courage. And what writing. #MahaswetaDevi #RIP http://t.co/FFOLDECL6b — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 28, 2016

Sad to hear about Padma Vibhushan Mahasweta Devi. Her immense contribution to the world of literature will always be http://t.co/Ro4PyfbuHS — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) July 28, 2016

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App