Welcome To New York trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh film is a laugh riot and we cannot stop giggling already

Multi-starrer Welcome To New York’s trailer just dropped. And the movie starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, seems like a combination of Anees Bazmee’s Welcome and Sajid Khan’s Houseful series.

The two-and-half-minute-long trailer opens with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s character, Gabru Hero, mouthing Amjad Khan’s iconic dialogue from Sholay, “Kitne aadmi the?” And from thereon you know, the rest of the trailer is going to be a laugh riot (for people who appreciate the Anees Bazmee brand of humour).

Sonakshi Sinha plays a fashion designer who is trying hard to make sense of the world around her. We are then introduced to Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh, where the latter’s character challenges KJo’s character to make a movie with him instead of Shah Rukh Khan. How meta is that?

Stars like Sushant Singh Rajput (where he gets mistaken for MS Dhoni by Diljit’s character), and Baahubali fame Rana Daggubati also make an appearance, setting up the scene for jokes that might make you smile.

Director Chakri Toleti said about the movie, “We have an extraordinary cast in our film, but the beauty is how they compliment each other. It was a pleasure working with such talented actors, especially in comedy, timing is everything.”

The trailer of the movie was launched by Bollywood’s Bhai, Salman Khan. The star took to social media site Twitter to post the trailer with a caption that read, “Ho gaya tum sab ka? Ye raha #WTNYTrailer – http://bit.ly/WTNY-Trailer @poojafilms @WizFilmsIN.”

Welcome To New York has been produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films. The movie will release worldwide on February 23 and is touted as India’s first 3D comedy film.

