Welcome To New York song Nain Phisal Gaye: Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha recreate Dabangg magic this Valentine’s Day

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s special Valentine’s Day gift for their fans. Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s special Valentine’s Day gift for their fans.

Welcome To New York is going to be one rollercoaster ride. The makers today released a song titled “Nain Phisal Gaye” and it features the much-loved Dabangg couple of Chulbul Pandey and his wife Rajjo. Yes, “Nain Phisal Gaye” brings back the sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha on the screen while reminding us of their previous popular song “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.” Crooned by Payal Dev, this romantic number has been penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Sajid-Wajid.

The visuals open with a scene where Sonakshi Sinha, who essays the role of an aspiring fashion designer is facing a roadblock with her creative faculties. Coming to her rescue is Diljit Dosanjh who asks her to imagine that she is making the outfit for Salman Khan. What follows is a dream sequence where we see Sonakshi imagining herself to be taking a fitting for Salman. While Salman, on the other hand, enacts the hook steps of his popular films including Dabangg, Sultan and Wanted. The video ends with Dosanjh snapping Sonakshi back to reality.

Talking about working with Salman Khan again, Sonakshi says, “It was really exciting to be re-uniting with Salman for our third film together after Dabangg and Dabangg 2. We shot the song entirely in New York. It was nostalgic in many ways, the romantic, melodious song has been filmed beautifully.” Director Chakri Toleti also adds, “It was an absolute delight to shoot this song. The two of them have such a great on-screen chemistry that the song was recorded in a matter of hours. They set the screen on fire together.”

The minute long video of this upbeat yet romantic number has been released by the team as a special Valentine’s Day gift for the fans. With talks of Dabangg 3 at all corners, “Nain Phisal Gaye” definitely takes audiences on a nostalgic ride with Salman and Sonakshi’s sweet camaraderie on screen. Welcome To New York features an ensemble cast including Karan Johar, Rana Daggubatti, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta.

Welcome To New York is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 23.

