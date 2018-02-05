Welcome To New York song Ishtehaar: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan spins magic in this Diljit-Sonakshi track

Welcome To New York new song: Welcome To New York new song:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice has never failed to strike the right cord with the audience. The new song from Welcome To New York, titled ‘Ishtehaar’, does exactly that, yet again. The track, composed by Shammi Tandon with lyrics penned by Charanjeet Charan, has been picturised on Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha, and if you are someone who gets hooked to a heartbreak and soulful number, then this song will surely become your new favourite, finding a place on your playlist. Apart from Rahat, the song features Dhvani Bhanushali, whose voice is quite refreshing.

Talking about the song, the iconic singer said, “Ishtehaar is a beautiful soulful rendition and it was a pleasure to sing to the music of Shamir ji and collaborate with Puja Music for this song. It’s great to witness a young girl like Dhvani who has a lovely voice making her debut and sing besides me. Shammi ji has beautifully composed the song with Charanjeet ji’s lyrics giving it that magical touch.”

Singer Dhvani adds, “It is an honour to sing alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Sahab. It was great working under the baton of music director Shammi Tandon. It has truly been an experience that I will cherish forever. I am greatful to Puja Music for the opportunity.”

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome To New York releases worldwide on February 23, 2018.

