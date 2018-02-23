Welcome To New York movie review and reactions: LIVE UPDATES

Welcome To New York has a special song featuring Salman Khan. Welcome To New York has a special song featuring Salman Khan.

Welcome To New York has so far made more news because of a song by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, than the film itself. Now that this comedy, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta releases today, it will face the real test at the box office. The cast and team have been promoting it on social media by releasing several songs. Welcome To New York is set to clash with Luv Ranjan’s rom-com Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety. Trade analyst Girish Johar has said that Diljit’s north India popularity, mainly in Punjab and the neighbouring states will be an advantage to the film, which will make anywhere around Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend. The film’s comic dialogues and situations seem to be its USP, along with a special song featuring Salman Khan who recreates his Dabangg magic with Sonakshi.



