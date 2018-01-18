Welcome To New York: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha and Karan Johar all set for new film

A poster of the film is also presented which reveals the release date of Welcome To New York as February 23 and it also hints that the film is India’s first comedy in 3D. A poster of the film is also presented which reveals the release date of Welcome To New York as February 23 and it also hints that the film is India’s first comedy in 3D.

The announcement of Welcome To New York was done on Thursday in a unique manner. A chat of the cast was leaked and we can hear Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh claiming it to be their film. Well, Karan Johar too is a part of the film and he is not producing, but acting in the film. The new film is titled Welcome to New York and it also stars Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati and probably Salman Khan too.

Welcome To New York is directed by Chakri Toleti. The video has a hilarious conversation between the cast of Welcome To New York, which Karan Johar shared with the caption, “And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film. #WelcomeToNewYork http://bit.ly/WelcomeToNewYork-ChatLeaked …@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN.”

Sonakshi Sinha too tweeted, “Arrrreeee yaaaaaar @karanjohar, what have you done? Now everyone will know the name of MY next film! #WelcomeToNewYork http://bit.ly/WelcomeToNewYork-ChatLeaked … @poojafilms @WizFilmsIN.”

Watch the video of Welcome To New York and the tweet conversation of the stars here:

And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film. #WelcomeToNewYork http://t.co/7gzbzzACxd@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018

At the end of the video, a poster of the film is also presented which reveals the release date of Welcome To New York as February 23 and it also hints that the film is India’s first comedy in 3D. The tag line of the film is “Bring on the Madness!!”.

Welcome To New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever.

This will be the first time when Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha will share screen space in a film. But to see Karan acting is exciting too.

Producer and Pooja Films Director Deepshikha Deshmukh said in a statement, “We have a phenomenal star cast and this poster video simply captures the stars having fun and the flavour of the film which is whacky and outright hilarious.”

