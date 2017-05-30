Web film Pagla Ghoda relevant in today’s times: Anshuman Jha

Anshuman Jha is a famous theater artist. Anshuman Jha is a famous theater artist.

Chauranga fame director Bikas Mishra has come up with a new web film Pagla Ghoda, an adaptation of late playwright Badal Sircars popular play. Its lead actor Anshuman Jha says the film is relevant in the current scenario of Indian politics. “It was Bikas Mishra’s decision to adapt the play. The original play was for more than three and a half hours. But that much duration wouldn’t have worked for the film as it would be too long and boring.

“So, he adapted the script to two hours. Also, he changed the language for the film, which is set against the backdrop of Bengal in 1989, whereas the play was set in 1960s,” Anshuman told IANS.

“Badal Sircar is a renowned playwright and we all have grown up watching his work. Somehow, the film is very relevant in today’s times within the socio-political system in the country now — how both men and women suffer due to patriarchy,” he added.

The web film, produced by Nandita Das and Subodh Maskara, also features Vikram Kochhar, Ravi Khanvilkar, Gopal K. Singh and debutante Chitrangada Chakraborty. Pagla Ghoda will be available for streaming on Hotstar Originals from Tuesday.

“The film shows four men who have lost their love. This is what happens to all of us, as most of us have gone through bad relationships. According to me, the biggest thing here is the screen adaptation as it was impossible to convert an over three-hour-long play into a film as they are two different mediums,” the actor said. Anshuman has applauded the maker’s decision to release the film over digital media.

“The world is changing, the consumption patterns are changing. Digital media is really doing great. It’s a huge platform. So, I feel it’s great to release a film on a digital platform where it will be available for a longer time period,” he said.

