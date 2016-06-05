We of Te3n don’t have same standing as bigger stars: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan says that he and his Te3n co-stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t have the same standing as the “bigger stars” to do big promotions. Amitabh Bachchan says that he and his Te3n co-stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t have the same standing as the “bigger stars” to do big promotions.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says that he and his Te3n co-stars Vidya Balan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn’t have the same standing as the “bigger stars” to do big promotions – the reason behind the film incorporating fans into its promotions.

“The artists travel to various cities, promote it, meet the media and go to various TV shows. I felt that this film of ours didn’t have the artists of that level which are there in those films who go to various places. They are all big stars and they should go there as a lot of money is put on their films and they have to collect that.

“With due respect to Vidya and Nawaz (Nawazuddin), I felt that our standing is not that big,” said Amitabh at the launch of a song from the film.

The Big B had urged his fans on Twitter to send their ideas to promote the film, and a huge response came from all over the world, with many sending posters and other promotional material. Some of them were also felicitated at the event for their contribution.

“I am putting myself in that category, though I feel that I should not put Vidya and Nawaz into it. I feel that the category to which we belong, for us this kind of promotion is apt. We are not capable of doing big promotions.

“There were numerous restrictions and we didn’t want that there should be any unnecessary expenditure on marketing or promotions because it becomes a burden on the film. We could do something unique or smaller, which could have a similar impact,” said Amitabh.

He also said that he didn’t know what to say about “Te3n” on television shows as in their case, the discussion can happen only after the film releases.

“There is so much happening in the entertainment field that it is difficult to attract somebody and keep that attraction on for so many months. The bigger stars have the capacity to keep the attention of the audience for three months, but for something like us and this film I just felt that a shorter span would be better,” he said.

“Te3n”, directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, releases on June 10.

