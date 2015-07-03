We don’t endorse live-in relationships: Soha Ali Khan – Kunal Khemu

The concept of live-in did wonders to their relationship but newly married Bollywood couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu are not sure if it will work well for others and they feel people should figure out their own way rather than copying anyone.

“We don’t endorse live-in relationship for people, but it has worked wonderfully well for both of us before we got married to each other,” they told PTI here in an interview.

Kunal said live-in relationship helped him know and understand Soha better, but people should chart out their own course of life.

“Live-in relationship helped me to know and understand my partner better, which eventually helped my marriage with Soha,” he said, adding, “But having said that… you have to figure out your way. There is no one proper recipe. Everybody has ups and downs, and everybody should figure their way out.”

The 32-year-old “Go Goa Gone” actor said living in a city like Mumbai is beneficial for live-in partners because here people have much broader and independent views.

“If we live in a city like Mumbai, it does benefit us a little more because people have more broader and independent views,” he said.

Both were here for an event organised by Helios, the premium watch retail chain by Titan Company.

Asked when live-in relationship had helped both of them know each other better, then what made them tie the knot earlier this year, Soha said they got married to keep their parents happy. “We have also said that marriage is not important and still we got married… I wanted to marry my best friend and that’s what I have done. Even if we had not got married, that wouldn’t have been the end of the world because we have private commitment to each other,” Soha said.

“I knew marriage was important for my mother. I knew that it was important for Kunal’s parents… in spite of knowing it (marriage) was irrelevant for us, we decided ‘let us embrace this (marriage) also’.”

Endorsing Soha’s thoughts, Kunal said had it not been for their parents, the couple would have married a little late.

“If people want to continue with live-in partnership they can… That is what I am saying, marriage is done for society. In our case, it made our parents happy and society kind of wants to see that because it makes them happier. That is why we took that step – otherwise maybe we would have married a little bit late,” he said.

Kunal said, “For me the signing of paper is a not a marriage that is legalising. For me, personal commitment between two people is what marriage is… What is most important is the commitment two people make to each other for spending life together and taking care of each other. For me, that is way more valuable and sacred than actually signing a piece of paper.”

Soha advised young girls to avoid marrying out of pressure because it is a very important decision in life.

“I would tell young girls don’t feel pressured to get married just because you think you are of a certain age or parents wants you to get married. Who you choose to lead your life with is a very important decision,” she said.

