Watching Vidyut Jammwal do action was inspiring: Adah Sharma

Actress Adah Sharma says her Commando 2 co-star Vidyut Jammwal is really good at action and watching him do that was nothing less than inspiring. Adah says though she wasn’t intimidated by the actor, it was exciting to watch the kind of stunts he pulled for the action-thriller.

“It wasn’t intimidating. We are not competing or anything like that. But just watching him do that was inspiring. I’ve been doing gymnastics since I was three. So, watching someone flying up and all is exciting to see,” Adah told PTI. “The stuff he does is very cool and it is quite inspiring to have someone like him on sets. You see the dedication he puts to do it and I am happy it’s coming across on screen.”

Directed by Deven Bhojani and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is a sequel to the 2013 film “Commando.” The “Hasee Toh Phasee” star says she had to keep certain

things in her mind, like holding a gun properly, since she is playing an encounter specialist in the film. “I will be doing action in the film. I’ve never shot with guns before so that was fun. I didn’t know how to hold a gun so I had to make it look convincing, holding it properly because I am playing an encounter specialist.”

The actress, however, says her character is that of a “larger than life flamboyant” girl from Andhra Pradesh so she also had to get the right accent. “It is rare that a leading lady would have an accent like this. We got this teacher who trained Aamir Khan in ‘Dangal’, Kangana in ‘Tanu Weds Manu’. She worked with me on the accent.

“I am a Tamilian but if you know one South Indian language, getting the hang of another is a little easy. We tried Hyderabadi accent with Telugu. I was doing movies there

so I stayed in Hyderabad for two years. So I love picking up accents.” Commando 2 is scheduled to release on March 3.