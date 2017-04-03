Watched Naam Shabana? Taapsee Pannu reveals what went into turning herself into Shabana

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Judwaa 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Judwaa 2, alongside Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Taapsee Pannu became Shabana on screen this Friday — a woman who can kick, punch and, if needed, kill too. Well, when you meet her in real, she doesn’t appear such a killing machine. In fact, Taapsee tells us that when she watched the trailer with her friends, the first thing she said to herself was, “I look such a badass.” Over the last one year, the actor has risen to fame along with being tagged as the flag bearer of women empowerment but Taapsee says she is happy and has no complaints. “Very happy and thankful about it. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I thought it will take time for me to build up an image. However, I’ve always stood up for gender equality and women rights. So it’s nice to see that a certain kind of image is being associated with me, which goes in sync with my true personality. Glad my audience knows the kind of person I am. So nothing to complain about.”

About being a badass, Taapsee says, “I am excited to see people’s response and how I will be on-screen because that’s not at all the way I am in real. I look at myself and tell my friends, I look a badass, which I am not in real life.”

In one of the promos of Naam Shabana, we see Taapsee speaking to audience and saying, “If I will stay alive, I shall meet you at the theatres,” recalling the making video of the film, the actor giggles and said, “I used to feel every day that I will die after one more action sequence. My trainers were very strict, there used to be very limited breaks given to me as they wanted me to build stamina and strength for we used to shoot for 12 hours at a stretch. An action sequence that you see on screen for maybe two minutes has been shot for 12 hours non-stop. So to make me build my stamina, they used to make me work so hard.”

However, that was not the real challenge. “What was very challenging and tired me was the mental preparation for the film. I had to adapt a certain mannerism to look convincing on screen. Even if I’m walking, my eyeballs, my body angle, the swiftness and pace, everything I had to take into consideration. I don’t walk on road noticing every minute thing, you know. So each and every shot was a thoughtful attempt.”

For her to be someone like Shabana was almost impossible. She said, “I am very gullible, I take everything on face value. I would find it hard to understand what’s going to happen next. I can’t even read between the lines. I would have been good at executing things. I’m a very hard worker but when it comes to predictions, I’m too bad.”

Naam Shabana is a spin-off of Baby, which released in 2015. The film was directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has now produced Naam Shabana. The 2015 crime thriller was a hit, which for actors can be a pressure to deal with. But Taapsee is not fazed by numbers, “It was just like moving back to Baby’s sets. Then you have so many people who you know along with Neeraj and Akshay, who are producing the film. It’s a best possible film for an actor to be a lead of.”

