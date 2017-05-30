Watch: Why Daddy David Dhawan is smashing bottles on Varun Dhawan’s head on Judwaa 2 sets?

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan having fun on Judwaa 2 sets. Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan having fun on Judwaa 2 sets.

If you haven’t been lucky enough to witness David Dhawan’s madness on film sets, now is your time. The director behind some of the most light-hearted, comedy films starring Govinda is working with son Varun Dhawan on Judwaa 2. Varun shared a video on Instagram and it has a lot of shock value. David smashes a bottle on Varun’s head and Varun’s response will leave you surprised. The director says, “He’s been a naughty actor but a good actor,” before smashing the bottle.

Varun shared the video with the caption, “#4monthstojudwaa2. The director says “he’s been a naughty actor but a good actor” then smash. Check out the madness as the countdown begins #judwaa2 sept29th.”

Judwaa 2 will see Varun reprising the role of Salman Khan from 1997 hit film. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez. Taapsee just wrapped the film and Varun shared a post saying, “Last day with @taapsee in #london🇬🇧. I got a few days left before I return home. Filming in the uk has been so much fun that’s only because I am working with one of the best crews on #judwaa2 who don’t let me know the problems.”

Taapsee shared her experience about shooting the film. “Working with David sir again is an absolute delight. Doing the sequel to one of the most memorable films from the 1990s is something extremely exciting for me. Looking forward to working with Varun on this one,” Taapsee told IANS.

“It was a long schedule in London city where the weather becomes bizarre in no time. We saw rain, hail, sun all in one day. The good part is we finished more than half of the film. Will be back now to shoot for the remaining in June and July,” actor earlier said in a statement.

