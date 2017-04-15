WATCH: When Virat Kohli found Genelia D’Souza cute. Is Anushka Sharma hearing?

Virat Kohli might be expressing his love for Anushka Sharma by even changing his Instagram profile display picture with her, but there was a time when Virat found another Bollywood actor cute. Virat Kohli might be expressing his love for Anushka Sharma by even changing his Instagram profile display picture with her, but there was a time when Virat found another Bollywood actor cute.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s hush-hush relationship is no secret anymore. The two have been photographed on several occasions. The IPL matches are going on and moniker VIRUSHKA (a name given to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli) is trending again. It was not very long ago when the two danced their hearts out during Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s marriage. It takes about a nanosecond for their pics and videos to go viral on social media. Virat might be expressing his love for Anushka by even changing his Instagram profile display picture with her, but there was a time when Virat found another Bollywood actor cute. And it was none other than Genelia D’Souza who is now happily married to Riteish Deshmukh.

We stumbled upon yet another throwback video showing a young Virat in a quick chat with VJ Anusha Dandekar. The video looks like one of those post-match parties, where Virat said something that could come as a breezy surprise for all Virushka fans. When Anusha asked which Bollywood actor he would love to see play cricket, Virat said, “Genelia D’Souza.” When Anusha further probed on why Genelia and not any other actress, a smiling, almost blushing Virat revealed, “She is cute.” When Anusha further asked what Virat likes about Genelia, the actor said, “She is cute. It’s just that.”

If that wasn’t enough, Virat also revealed about his quickest date. “I went on a blind date and it ended within five minutes. I saw the girl and ran away. She was ugly. Am sorry, but she was ugly.”

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat have spotted in Bangalore a few day ago when Anushka came visiting Virat after he had a shoulder injury. Their pics and video went viral and the fans were gushing seeing them together one more time.

