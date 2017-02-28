Sunny Leone shows us her Los Angeles home and it’s truly splended. Watch video

Sunny Leone’s house is a dream. Sunny Leone’s house is a dream.

Sunny Leone is spending some quality time with her husband Daniel Weber in Los Angeles. The actor has been sharing a lot of many videos and pictures giving her fans a sneak-peek into the fun she has been having on her vacation. While her fans are already jealous, Sunny just gave them more reasons to feel so. The actor shared short videos on her Instagram account where she took the viewers on a trip of her LA home and trust us when we say, it is totally a dreamy place.

With royal colour tones, chandeliers and two puppies to welcome you home, Sunny’s home for sure captures the essence of the saying, home is where the heart is. Now, it makes us wonder if her Mumbai home looks similar? We would want her to give us a trip of her Mumbai residence too. In another video, while she was introducing a room, blue room as she calls it, Sunny also made us listen to Daniel strumming the guitar. Recently, the two have been leaving temperatures soaring with their hot photo shoots.

At first, a photo shoot with Sunny and Daniel in a bathtub went viral and now, their hot picture where Daniel can be seen unbuttoning the former adult star is making the news. The actor, at present, shot for a stage show but there is no news about her next screen presence. On the work front, Sunny last appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in a dance number, Laila Main Laila. Her stint with SRK made news as it was the first time that the actors shared the screen space together.

In an interview, she said that she understands that not every project can be as big as Raees. “I take everything as it comes. Not every moment is what it is at this very current time. I wish it could be. So, I wish and pray that every project is as big as this one, but obviously, it is not mostly the case,” Sunny told IANS.

