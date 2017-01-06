Watch video: Om Puri passes away at 66 after suffering massive heart attack

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away early Friday morning. Om Puri at an Idea Exchange in Pune. File/Express Photo/Sandeep Daundkar Veteran actor Om Puri passed away early Friday morning. Om Puri at an Idea Exchange in Pune. File/Express Photo/Sandeep Daundkar

Veteran actor Om Puri passed away at his Mumbai residence early Friday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 66. His last rites will be conducted today. The Bollywood fraternity were left shocked at the sudden death of the much respected actor. Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Boman Irani and Neha Dupia were among those who tweeted out their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, condoled the death recalling Puri’s long career in theatre and films. Om Puri had acted in several Bollywood, Hollywood, Pakistani films as well as alternate cinema. He was well known in the theatre space too.

Om Puri was born in Born in Ambala, Haryana. He went on to study at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune, post which he attended the National School of Drama, and passed out in the year 1973.

