Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor wish luck to Aadar Jain for his debut film Qaidi Band

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain’s debut film Qaidi Band is all set to hit the screens on August 25. While the debutant is receiving wishes from Bollywood insiders, even his cousins Kareena and Karisma are doing all that it takes to ensure people give him a chance at the box office. The Kapoor sisters shot a short video for Aadar and asked their fans to welcome the debutant. They said, “We are very excited our cousin Aadar Jain is being launched in Yash Raj’s new film Qaidi Band. We are super excited, super nervous but I know you are going to do us proud. You are going to be fantastic. Guys, show him and his entire crew a lot of love.”

Qaidi Band revolves around seven innocent under-trials, and their journey towards freedom. The film also marks his co-star Anya Singh’s debut. While Aadar has a Kapoor connect, Anya does not have any sort of backing in the industry.

A few years ago, Aadar’s brother Armaan Jain also tried his hands at acting but the film tanked at the box office. But it seems Aadar is prepared for any outcome.

“When Armaan’s film didn’t do as we had expected it to do, of course, it was a frustrating time in the family like how it would be if anybody’s film wouldn’t do well, but now he is back to talking to a lot of producers and he is going to be doing something very soon. Apart from Armaan, both my cousins Ranbir and Kareena had their first few films which didn’t work, but what I have learnt from them is that we need to pick ourselves up, you can’t let an unsuccessful start bog you down,” said the actor to indianexpress.com in an interview earlier.

The film, which is being produced by YRF, is directed by Habib Faisal.

