Watch: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu groove on Salman Khan’s Oonchi Hai Building for Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2: The remake will see Varun Dhawan in Salman Khan’s shoes. Varun will be joined by Taapsee Pannu. Judwaa 2: The remake will see Varun Dhawan in Salman Khan’s shoes. Varun will be joined by Taapsee Pannu.

Watching Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu rehearsing ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ song for Judwaa 2 will make you want you to rewind to the year 1997 and revisit this peppy number from original Salman Khan film. A video showing Varun and Taapsee training hard to get their steps right has surfaced online. While the video looks cool, it still needs a lot of imagination as both actors — dressed in their track pants — are rehearsing the song inside a room. Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu are currently shooting for their next film Judwaa 2 in London.

For those who don’t wake up every morning thinking about Bollywood remakes, here’s a little refresher: David Dhawan is all set to remake Judwaa 2 with his son Varun. The original was a fun ride and a happy comedy film. Salman Khan was seen in a double role and was ably supported by Karisma and Rambha. The film also starred Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik that made it all the more fun. The songs from the film — Oonchi Hai Building, Tan Tana Tan Tan Taara and Duniya Mein Aaye –were an instant hit and strike a chord with the audience.

The remake will see Varun Dhawan in Salman Khan’s shoes. Varun will be joined by Taapsee Pannu. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, who will soon join the cast in London.

Also Read: Has Fatima Sana Shaikh given a look test for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan? See pic

Varun Dhawan, fresh from the success of Badrinath ki Dulhania, is excited about the film. When the actor was recently asked if Salman had given him any advice, Varun told PTI, “The only advice Salman Khan has given me for Judwaa 2 is that ‘listen to your dad (director David Dhawan) and don’t be over smart’. I just remember watching Judwaa in the theatre during a special screening and meeting Salman Khan for the first time. I don’t remember much as I was small.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd