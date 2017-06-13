Watch Tubelight making: Salman Khan reveals how Tubelight got its name, see video and photo

Salman Khan’s Tubelight is all set to release soon. The makers and the actor is keeping us well posted. Salman Khan’s Tubelight is all set to release soon. The makers and the actor is keeping us well posted.

Salman Khan’s latest film is titled Tubelight. But why Tubelight? If you have that question on your mind, Salman and director Kabir Khan are here to explain it all. The film’s official Twitter page shared a video detailing the making of the film, saying, “Der se jalta hai… Magar jab jalta hai tab full light kar deta hai! #MeetLaxmanSinghBisht – http://bit.ly/MeetLaxmanSinghBisht …@BeingSalmanKhan.”

In the video we see Salman and Kabir explaining Tubelight to us. They define it as, “Someone who is slow, takes time to answer your question or do a task they have been asked to do, Understands a joke a little later and laughs.” And this is how Salman is in the film.

Salman is seen stating that he wanted to do a film with a solid screenplay and which had some meaning, qualities that Tubelight has. While talking about Salman’s role, director Kabir Khan said, “As an actor, Salman has gone five steps ahead in this film.” Salman is also seen talking abut the moments he cried in the film without any glycerin.

Watch Tubelight behind the scene video here:

Der se jalta hai… Magar jab jalta hai tab full light kar deta hai! 🙋‍♂️#MeetLaxmanSinghBisht – http://t.co/LjMLQU8mQe@BeingSalmanKhan — Tubelight (@TubelightKiEid) June 13, 2017

Not just the video, Salman also shared a new still from Tubelight on his social media account. Yesterday, Salman shared a picture where we saw him leaning on a wall and looking on as Tubelight shooting progressed. We also saw his co-star, child actor Matin Rey Tangu with him. In the new post too, Matin is with the superstar.

Salman shared this new still from the shoot of Tubelight and captioned it as, “Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk.” Salman seems to have had a good time with the child actor. The film was shot in Leh, Manali and Mumbai. Matin Rey Tangu and Salman Khan reportedly share a great bond with each other.

See Salman Khan’s latest post with hisTubelight co-star Matin Rey Tangu:

Though this is not the first time Salman will be seen with a child actor in an important role. We just have to mention Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra as Shahida alias Munni, a speech-impaired girl from Pakistan lost in India.

The film will release on June 23. Tubelight has Indo-China war as the backdrop and revolves around the bond of two brothers, played by Salman and Sohail Khan. Other than Salman, Sohail and Matin, the film star Chinese star Zhu Zhu, and late actor Om Puri. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a cameo in this film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd