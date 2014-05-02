Watch first trailer: National award winner Rajkummar Rao in ‘CityLights’

‘CityLights’ is slated to hit theatres on May 30.

After a stellar performance in ‘Shahid’, National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of his next film, ‘CityLights’.

The recently released trailer looks both promising and heartwrenching, depicting the struggle of a man, who leaves his hometown along with his family with a dream – to make a better life in the city of lights, Mumbai.

However, after failing to find work he lands a job with a pitiful pay, forcing his wife, played by newcomer Patralekha, to become a bar dancer.

After endless hungry sleepless nights, Rajkummar Rao who plays the role of Deepak Singh in the film is forced to take a stand – one that could have a deadly end. How far will he go for the sake of his loved ones?

One can expect another power packed performance from Rajkummar Rao. The actor reunites with his ‘Shahid’ director Hansal Mehta for the movie. ‘CityLights’ has been produced by Mukesh Bhatt and is slated to hit theatres on May 30.

