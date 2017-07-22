Watch Toilet Ek Prem Katha Behind The Scenes video: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar seem to have a great time on sets

Akshay Kumar from Toilet Ek Prem Katha Behind The Scenes video. Akshay Kumar from Toilet Ek Prem Katha Behind The Scenes video.

Akshay Kumar shared a behind the scenes video of his upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha on his Twitter page. The actor shared the video and wrote,”Catch the cast and crew of @ToiletTheFilm sharing some candid fun moments on set.” Going by the video, Akshay seems to have had a great time on the film’s sets. We also see Akshay having the fun chat with film’s actors including Bhumi Pednekar and Divyendu Sharma. Akshay while talking about Divyendu quipped, “He belongs to this town only. We have hired a local actor.”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has reacted to the news of Toilet Ek Prem Katha getting leaked. The actor took to Twitter and wrote,”The fight against piracy is critical and it’s reassuring to see the swift action taken by the Crime Branch of the unfortunate incident involving our film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I would like to urge my friends, colleagues, fans, and audiences to please say no to piracy. Thank you all for your support.”

Choreographer Remo D’Souza earlier confirmed the reports of Toilet Ek Prem Katha getting leaked. He spoke to indianexpress.com and said, “I met someone who told me that he already has the movie (Toilet Ek Prem Katha) on his pen drive. Initially, I didn’t believe him, but he seemed serious, and told me to check that for myself. When I checked the pen drive, it contained Toilet Ek Prem Katha, and I was shocked. I first called Akshay sir, but since he was in London, he was unavailable. Then I called up Prerna Arora, the producer, told her about the situation, Director Shree Narayan Singh came and collected the pen drive from me. They will be taking legal action against piracy, and I will talk to Akshay sir once he is back.”

Toilet Ek Prem Katha will hit theatres on August 11.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd