Watch: This Bhoomi promo of Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari explains why a father-daughter relationship is so pure

Bhoomi is already one of the most looked forward to Bollywood films as it marks Sanjay Dutt’s return to Hindi cinema after a long hiatus. Sanjay plays a father in the film, who will do anything to save his daughter, Bhoomi, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. Aditi’s character, the titular Bhoomi gets sexually assaulted ahead of her wedding and Sanjay Dutt’s character Arun embarks to exact revenge and seek justice for his daughter. The director of the film, Omung Kumar, released the latest dialogue promo and if the trailer was not enough to lure the viewers in thousands, these dialogue promos surely will.

The relationship of a father and his daughter is one of the purest, probably even purer than the mother and her son. From the trailer of the movie, we already know that good times fade away for this family when Bhoomi aka Aditi gets assaulted ahead of her wedding. Sanjay who plays a father takes a pledge to do anything to bring justice to his daughter. This promo perfectly encapsulates what a dedicated father can do if somebody harms his daughter, how he can inflict utter destruction on those who wronged her. And there could not have been a better person than Sanju baba to play this role.

Aditi Rao Hydari, for her part, plays a caring daughter for whom Sanjay Dutt’s character is as much a friend as a father. At the end, Sanjay Dutt utters an evocative line, which goes like, “Which father does not love his daughter?”

Bhoomi is directed and co-produced by Omung Kumar, and is slated to release on September 22.

