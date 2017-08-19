Watch: The motion poster of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan’s Kedarnath will make you do a double take

Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie is about how ‘love is a pilgrimage’. Kedarnath motion poster: Sara Ali Khan’s debut movie is about how ‘love is a pilgrimage’.

Sara Ali Khan’s debut in Bollywood has been making headlines lately. However, looking at the motion poster of Kedarnath that was released recently, we wonder if she made a good choice. Or is it just a weak design team at fault here? In the poster, we see a trishul (trident) taking shape and above it, we see “Love is a pilgrimage”. Yes, we are serious about the tagline. We do not understand what the filmmakers were trying to say either. In the background are the mountain ranges as they would look when the sun sets.

If we had to decode this poster, the first thing that comes to mind is, “Why use that font?” It is the most commonly used font to make something look “Indian”. From yoga mats sold in the western countries to what not, this font is the norm. But why use this for this movie? When director Abhishek Kapoor and the female lead Sara had visited Kedarnath Temple, we did know that it was part of research for film, but we did not guess how big a part spirituality is going to play in the plot. From the looks of it, that might be the central plot.

After Fitoor, Abhishek Kapoor will be back on the director’s chair and we are not sure where he is taking this film. It has left us confused. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput is working on multiple projects. He is currently preparing for his role in Chanda Mama Door Ke, and will also be seen alongside Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd