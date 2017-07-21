Watch the Bollywood’s youngest spy superhero in Amole Gupte’s Sniff. See video

Amole Gupte’s Sniff stars Khushmeet Gill in the lead role. Amole Gupte’s Sniff stars Khushmeet Gill in the lead role.

Sniff is a charming spy-cum-superhero film with a twist: the superhero involved is a kid. The film is directed by Amole Gupte, who is known for children’s films like Stanley Ka Dabba and Hawaa Hawaai. The trailer of the movie was released recently with an official synopsis which read, “Criminals Beware! Bollywood’s Youngest Spy Superhero is here! Watch him stick his nose in ‘DANGEROUS’ business!”

The trailer starts with child actor Khushmeet Gill, who plays Sunny Gill, being scolded by his sister who apprises us of a very important piece of information: Sunny Gill can’t smell anything! However, something unexpected happens. Sunny Gill does not only regain his olfactory sense, but he gets it in a powerful way – becoming as sensitive to smell as a dog or bear. Or a superhero? The film also stars Surekha Sikri, the beloved (or feared) Daadisa of Colors’ Balika Vadhu. Sunny Gill’s adventure begins and he becomes an adorable little superhero, nailing criminals using his sense of smell. Coolest superhero ever? We certainly think so.

Sniff seems like a relaxing, fun filled film and coming from Amole Gupte it should be a lot of fun indeed. Amole certainly knows how to harness the acting potential that is hidden in kids as his glorious filmography proves. Apart from Stanley Ka Dabba, he also has Hawa Hawai which is based on a young skater and his coach. Gupte also wrote the story of Taare Zameen Par starring Darsheel Safari and Aamir Khan.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd