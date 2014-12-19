Watch teaser: Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar play a mind game in ‘Wazir’

Amitabh Bachchan plays a paralysed chess master and Farhan Akhtar is an ATS officer in Wazir.

It’s going to be one hell of a jodi – megastar Amitabh Bachchan and award winning director-actor Farhan Akhtar sharing screen space for Wazir. And they prove us right in this first teaser of the Bejoy Nambiar directed movie.

You are in awe of the ‘Wazir’ teaser the moment it opens with Amitabh Bachchan’s monologue, “Khel khel mein khel khel ke khel khel ye aa jayega. Haar jeet se haar jeet ke jeet haar sikhaega.”

Bollywood megastar, who will be seen in R Balki’s Shmitabh and Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Piku’, plays a paralysed chess grandmaster in Wazir.

Farhan Akhtar, who won praises for his portrayal of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, looks amazing in the teaser. He plays an ATS offficer in Wazir.

The ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ director shared the teaser on Twitter saying, “Gives me great pleasure to present the teaser of ‘Wazir’. Enjoy!”

Wazir also stars Aditi Rao Hydari in a pivotal role. The film was initially titled Do, but a after a change of title it became Wazir.

Wazir is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajumar Hirani.

