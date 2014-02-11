Watch: Sussanne Roshan parties with sisters

Sussanne was spotted partying with her sisters and friends.

Here is what Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s estranged wife Sussanne Roshan is busy doing post separation. While Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Bang Bang’ in Shimla along with Katrina Kaif, Sussanne was spotted partying with her sisters and friends.

Sussanne’s elder sister Farah Ali Khan posted a video on Instagram where the three siblings Farah, Sussanne, Simone were busy having some girly fun. The video is called ‘Sister Act’.

Take a look!

