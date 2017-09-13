Watch Simran title song O Chulbuli Ye: This Kangana Ranaut track is a happy go lucky number

Simran title song O Chulbuli Ye: Kangana Ranaut’s track is a happy song. Simran title song O Chulbuli Ye: Kangana Ranaut’s track is a happy song.

The title song for Simran, starring Kangana Ranaut, was released two days before the movie is set to hit screens, and we can’t help but smile at this happy go lucky track. The video of the song titled, O Chulbuli Ye – Simran, is more of what we have seen in other songs and the trailers before, but the song itself is mostly upbeat.

The song is sung by one of the composers, Jigar Saraiya, and it does remind us of songs like Barfi’s title track. Slated for release worldwide on September 15, the film is directed by Hansal Mehta and the script was written by Apurva Asrani and Kangana Ranaut. Though the controversy over the shared credit for the scripts was resolved before the trailer of the film released, all of this surfaced again to hog headlines post Kangana’s appearance on the popular television show Aap Ki Adalat, where she spoke about multiple controversies.

Other than Simran, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting for her next film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi, which is directed by Krish. The period film is about Rani Laxmi Bai and Kangana has already finished a part of the shooting in Hyderabad.

She is also working on her debut directorial, which is reportedly titled Teju. Speaking about this, Kangana had earlier said, “That film (Teju) is under the process. I will start it only after Manikarnika. It will be a nice journey, I am looking forward to it. It is a children’s film, and I have a lot of ideas and excitement for it. But it will be a difficult project to pull off, and I am looking forward to it.”

She also added, “I have many ideas, and something which materialised is something like this, it is a family-children-drama because I want to cater to any audience. It will be a light-hearted film, I can’t call it comedy, but most definitely a nice film. This is what I wanted to do.”

